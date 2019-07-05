Magnitude-5.4 quake, a powerful aftershock to Ridgecrest temblor, jolts Southern California

A magnitude-5.4 earthquake was reported early Friday near Ridgecrest, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor was one of the biggest of scores of aftershocks following the largest earthquake in two decades in Southern California.
The latest quake, at 4:07 a.m. and five miles from Ridgecrest, was felt as far away as Los Angeles, Long Beach, Laguna Hills, San Bernardino, Fresno and Las Vegas, according to crowdsourced reports on the USGS’ Did You Feel It? website.
It was strong enough to jolt some people out of their sleep in Los Angeles.
It occurred 33 miles from California City, 63 miles from Tehachapi, and 64 miles from Barstow. It occurred at a depth of 4.3 miles.
It followed a powerful quake in the same area Thursday morning that shook communities from Las Vegas to Long Beach and ended a quiet period in the state’s seismic history.
Authorities said at the time that there were no immediate reports of deaths, serious injuries or major infrastructure damage, though emergency responders were still inspecting areas around Ridgecrest.
Earthquake scientists had warned that aftershocks were expected following the Independence Day magnitude-6.4 earthquake in the remote Searles Valley, located where the counties of San Bernardino, Kern and Inyo meet.
As of Thursday, scientists forecast an 80% chance of an aftershock of magnitude 5 or greater, and a 20% chance of an aftershock of magnitude 6 and greater.
An average of five earthquakes with magnitudes between 5.0 and 6.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.
Portions of this article story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS.