July 4th earthquake won’t delay the Big One. And it might have worsened quake strain

If you’re an owner of an older home or building, retrofit it if it needs it, and if you rent, ask the landlord about it.

Plan for your workplace to have a continuity plan. The Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation has a template on how to do it at https://laedc.org/eq/

And keep an eagle eye wherever you live or work, and imagine all the possible things that could fall on yourself, your loved ones and pets. Head to your hardware store’s earthquake prep section to find ways to bolt bookcases down and keep large objects from falling on you when the shaking comes.