Taco trucks feeding striking teachers: 'It’s L.A. What else are you going to bring?'

The Los Angeles teachers’ strike began with rain, but at least there was food.
Some taco truck operators showed up some schools to provide teachers with food.
“It’s L.A. What else are you going to bring?” said Victor Fernandez. “It’s tacos. Nobody hates tacos.”
About 50 people picketed in front of the Ramon C. Cortines School of Visual and Performing Arts.
Among them was husband and wife Tirsa and Steve Farah, who had a cart offering free coffee and conchas to picketers.
Tirsa said her mother has been a teacher at Garfield High School for 30 years now. They chose this location because it was near her business, Tirsa’s Mexican Café.
“I couldn’t not do it,” Tirsa, 33, said of being out at the protest. “This is history in the making.”
Her family is full of educators. She wore red lipstick, a red bandana and red apron in support of the strike. Tomorrow, she said she plans on joining her mother at Garfield High to offer treats and coffee to the early morning picketers.
“They’re the heroes,” she said of the teachers.