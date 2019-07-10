Plan to dump 1.5 tons of rat poison on Farallon Islands to get Coastal Commission hearing

A controversial plan to poison tens of thousands of invasive house mice on the rugged Farallon Islands will get a public hearing Wednesday before the California Coastal Commission.
The islands boast one of the world’s largest breeding colonies for seabirds, including the rare ashy storm petrel.
But the islands also host tens of thousands of house mice — an invasive species that is wreaking havoc on the native ecosystem, according to biologists.
The explosive growth in mice has attracted burrowing owls, who not only eat the mice but also prey upon the declining population of storm petrels.
The federal government contends that the only way to get rid of the mice is to drop 1.5 tons of rat poison pellets from a helicopter onto the islands. But Bay Area conservationists are worried that the poison, an increasingly controversial rodenticide called brodifacoum, will kill other species and make its way up the food chain.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the agency that manages the Farallones, acknowledges that while some non-target species will likely be killed in the process, broadcasting poison over the islands is a tried-and-true method of tackling rodent infestations. Biologists say that the long-term benefits will far outweigh any collateral damage.
Coastal Commission staff have released a report expressing support for the project, saying it was consistent with the state’s marine protection and water quality policies. Commissioners will be hearing testimony on the plan during their meeting Wednesday in San Luis Obispo.
The Farallones lie roughly 30 miles offshore of San Francisco and were named a national wildlife refuge in 1909. The waters surrounding them are also part of the Greater Farallones National Marine Sanctuary. The islands are off-limits to the public.