Remorseful Felicity Huffman could get home confinement over prison time

Prosecutors said Huffman paid $15,000 for a 36-year-old Harvard graduate to correct her daughter’s answers on the SAT, giving the girl a 400-point boost over a previous score. Huffman later discussed pursuing a similar scheme for her younger daughter, according to court records. The relatively small amount of money involved also helps cast her apart from some of the parents who forked over as much as $500,000 to the mastermind of the scheme, William “Rick” Singer, Shapiro said.