L.A. Pride is expanding, and that means more major street closures this weekend

L.A. Pride is expanding its footprint for a weekend of nonstop celebrations, and officials are warning residents to be prepared.
Thousands are expected to turn out for the celebrations starting Friday with an opening-night ceremony at West Hollywood Park and the Dyke March at Sal Guarriello Veterans’ Memorial beginning at 6 p.m.
The opening ceremony will feature appearances from LGBT advocates and leaders, a vogue ball and drag show and performances by Todrick Hall and Paula Abdul.
On Saturday and Sunday, there will now be two day-long festivals to pick from: the traditional Pride festival at West Hollywood Park and a “Pride on the Boulevard” festival with local artists, DJs, rides and attractions on Santa Monica Boulevard. Performers include Meghan Trainor, the group Years & Years, Greyson Chance, Ashanti and Christian Castro, among many others.
The hallmark L.A. Pride Parade will begin at 10:45 a.m. Sunday.
West Hollywood is not enforcing permit parking in the area between 4 p.m. Friday and noon Monday. All other parking restrictions will be enforced, officials said. The city is also offering a free shuttle service over the weekend to and from the daily Pride festivities. More information can be found here.
Due to the increased activity, drivers may want to steer clear of major roads in the West Hollywood area. Below is a list of major closures:
-
Santa Monica Boulevard eastbound between Hancock Avenue and Robertson Boulevard beginning Friday at 10 a.m.
-
Santa Monica Boulevard westbound between Hancock Avenue and Robertson Boulevard beginning Saturday at 9 a.m.
-
San Vicente Boulevard closed between Santa Monica Boulevard and Melrose Avenue
-
Robertson Boulevard between Santa Monica Boulevard and Melrose Avenue beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday
-
Santa Monica Boulevard in both directions from Fairfax Avenue to Doheny Drive beginning at 5 a.m. Sunday
-
Streets one block north and south of Santa Monica Boulevard from Fairfax Avenue to Doheny Drive beginning at 5 a.m. Sunday