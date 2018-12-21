Signs renaming section of 134 Freeway after President Obama go up near Pasadena, Glendale

Caltrans crews have installed signs renaming a stretch of the 134 Freeway after President Obama.
The renaming was a result of a resolution authored by state Sen. Anthony Portantino (D-La Cañada Flintridge) and Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-Los Angeles).
The measure called for the section of the 134 Freeway between the 2 and 210 freeways to be renamed after the 44th president.
Obama attended Occidental College, which is located near that stretch of the 134 Freeway, from 1979 to 1981 and lived in Pasadena during his sophomore year.
Earlier this year, community members from across Southern California attended a reception hosted by Portantino, Bob and Faye Davidson and Occidental College to donate money for the creation and installation of the signage, which went up Thursday.
“This is an exciting day for Southern California, and it showcases our deep respect and appreciation for President Obama,” Portantino said in a statement.
“The president has often mentioned his fond memories of living in Pasadena and attending Occidental College, so it was very appropriate to name the portion of the freeway he traveled after him. Our community came together to make this happen. It is an honor to be in a position to have helped facilitate this wonderful symbol of our collective respect for the grace and dignity embodied by our 44th president,” he added.