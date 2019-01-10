Long Beach woman who rammed a man with her car, severing his leg, is sentenced to prison

A 24-year-old woman was sentenced to two years in state prison after she pleaded no contest Wednesday to charges stemming from a 2017 incident in which she used her car to pin a man against a railing in a grocery store parking lot, severing one of his legs.
Jamika Marie Abair of Long Beach was scheduled to appear in court for a jury trial but instead pleaded no contest to one count of assault with a deadly weapon and a sentencing enhancement for causing great bodily injury, according to Los Angeles County Superior Court records.
Authorities said Abair got into an argument with a man who complained that she was littering in a Pavilions parking lot in Beverly Hills on May 12, 2017. The verbal altercation quickly escalated into violence when Abair slammed into the man with her car, prosecutors said.
Video of the incident showed the vehicle lurching into the man and pinning him against a railing before driving off. Prosecutors said the man’s leg was severed below the knee.