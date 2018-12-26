Mom charged with abandoning newborn in Whittier parking lot

A 41-year-old mother was charged with child abuse Wednesday for allegedly abandoning her newborn in a parking lot, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.
Dolores Adriana Cruz, a transient, is facing a single felony count and was scheduled for arraignment Wednesday.
A good Samaritan heard a baby crying on Dec. 22, near the 11600 block of Washington Boulevard in Whittier. The person discovered the baby naked on the pavement, prosecutors said.
Police were called and allegedly located the mother nearby, according to prosecutors.
Cruz faces a possible maximum sentence of six years in state prison if convicted as charged. The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the case.