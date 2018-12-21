Man shot at by Azusa police found dead after hours-long search

The search for a suspected burglar armed with a gun who had been shot at by police in Azusa early Friday ended when the man was found dead hours later, police said.
The incident began at about 12:40 a.m. when police received a call about a possible burglary in an industrial area near West McKinley Street and South Irwindale Avenue, Azusa Police Lt. Robert Landeros said.
When officers arrived, they found a man armed with a gun. A struggle ensued and an officer shot at the man, Landeros said.
It was unclear if the gunfire struck the man, who fled after the shooting. Officers spent hours searching the area.
The Azusa Police Department announced on Twitter shortly before 11:30 a.m. that the search was over and that a man’s body had been found. It was not clear where the body was found or how the man died.