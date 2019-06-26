Beach pollution spikes after massive wildfires and heavy rains, report finds

An exceptionally wet winter on the heels of the worst fire year in the state’s history led to diminished water quality at popular beaches across Southern California, according to Heal the Bay’s Beach Report Card.
The annual survey of roughly 500 California beaches, released Wednesday, showed that water quality sagged across the state, with below-average wet weather grades for beaches in 11 of 17 coastal counties and far below-average grades in Malibu, highlighting the lingering effects of last year’s devastating Woolsey fire.
“As the effects of climate change continue to take hold, patterns in rainfall and wildfires are expected to change, which can have immense impacts on water quality,” Luke Ginger, a water quality specialist, wrote in the report.
The annual report card assigns letter grades A-plus through F based on weekly beach water sampling conducted by county health agencies, sanitation departments and dischargers. Samples are analyzed for three fecal indicator bacteria that signal pollution from numerous sources, including human and animal waste.
The state’s 10 dirtiest beaches this year include five in Southern California.
Those with the poorest water quality, on Heal the Bay’s “Beach Bummer” list:
- San Clemente Pier (Orange County)
- Clam Beach (Humboldt County)
- Linda Mar Beach at San Pedro Creek (San Mateo County)
- Long Beach at Coronado Avenue (Los Angeles County)
- Cowell Beach West of Wharf (Santa Cruz County)
- Monarch Beach at Salt Creek (Orange County)
- Marina del Rey Mother’s Beach (Los Angeles County)
- Cabrillo Beach harborside (Los Angeles County)
- Keller Beach (Contra Costa County)
- Aquatic Park (San Mateo County)
The majority of Southern California beaches — about 95% — scored high marks for water quality during last year’s warm summer months, when sandy shores across the Golden State typically see the most crowds. But those scores dropped sharply after heavy winter weather set in.
Above-normal precipitation in Southern California sent billions of gallons of polluted runoff containing trash, fertilizer, pet waste, metal and automotive fluids into storm drains and out into the ocean. This resulted in just half of the region’s beaches scoring higher than a C according to the report.
Los Angeles County reported even worse conditions, with only 30% of its beaches ranking higher than a C after rains.
Water quality at Malibu beaches, which had been consistently among the cleanest in Southern California over the past five years, dropped significantly during the winter in large part because of runoff from the Woolsey fire, which burned more than 96,000 acres and destroyed homes across Malibu, Calabasas and Thousand Oaks, researchers say.
“Major wildfires such as this can have a big impact on water quality because fires damage sewage infrastructure and increase the amount of runoff due to vegetation loss,” the report states.
During the dry winter months last year, all of the beaches in Malibu received A and B grades. This year, only 57% of the same beaches received those marks, according to the report.
Researchers say it’s not clear how long the impacts of the Woolsey fire will last.
Despite lackluster water quality in much of Los Angeles County, two beaches — the ocean side of Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro and Las Tunas Beach at Pena Creek in Malibu — received an A+ grade every week.
Still, this marks a sharp decline from last year’s report, when eight county beaches made the honor roll list. Three of the four Malibu beaches featured last year fell off the list, along with all three Palos Verdes beaches.
“It is crucial that government bodies work to improve their water quality monitoring programs and invest in projects and technology that will improve water quality to keep the public safe in a changing environment,” Ginger wrote.