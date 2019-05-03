LAPD bomb squad investigating threat at South L.A. high school

Locke College Preparatory Academy in South Los Angeles’ Green Meadows neighborhood is on lockdown after the school received a bomb threat Friday morning, police said.
The L.A. Police Department’s bomb squad has been sent to the school, said Officer Norma Eisenman
Police were made aware of the threat at 7 a.m., but Eisenman said officers are not sure how the threat initially came in.
No students had arrived at the school when the campus, in the 300 block of East 111th Street, was put on lockdown, and staff members were moved off campus, she said.