‘Disturbing’ Facebook post referencing Borderline shooting didn’t break any laws, officials say

A Thousand Oaks man accused of making a “rambling and disturbing” social media post referencing the deadly Borderline shooting did not violate any laws with his comments, authorities said.
Still, police took Eric Plambeck, 27, into custody Saturday evening in the 2800 block of Camino Dos Rios in Newbury Park on a charge of being under the influence of a controlled substance, according to a news release from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities say the post, made Wednesday, was not illegal but a police investigation was launched because it was “disturbing, insensitive and concerning to the Thousand Oaks Police Department,” which was “still trying to heal from a historically tragic event,” the Sheriff’s Office said.
The post, which appeared on Facebook, read: “‘Paris event’- BorederLine ‘Shooting’ ‘chuting’ event Hoax undermining funded par Islamic state.”
It included a screenshot of a Los Angeles Times story about the mass shooting as well as photos of the shooter and one of his victims next to screenshots of Bible verses.
Twelve people died at the Borderline Bar and Grill on Nov. 7, 2018, in one of the deadliest shootings in U.S. history.
After tracing the Facebook message to Plambeck, deputies located him Saturday, investigators said. He was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance and was arrested, according to the news release.
During an interview with Thousand Oaks detectives, Plambeck said that he didn’t intend to threaten anyone, investigators said. Authorities then determined that he hadn’t violated any law with the social media comments.
Plambeck is being held in lieu of $15,000 bail on suspicion of being under the influence, a misdemeanor.