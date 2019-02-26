15-year-old boy shot and killed in front of mom in Pomona; gunman at large

Authorities are searching for the person who fatally shot a 15-year-old boy outside an apartment complex in Pomona on Monday night.
Pomona police responded shortly after 7 p.m. to a call reporting shots fired in the 1300 block of West Third Street. Officers found a teenage boy lying on the sidewalk in front of the complex with gunshot wounds, police said.
He was taken to Pomona Valley Hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Romelia Olmos, a neighbor, told KNBC-TV Channel 4 that the teen lived in the apartment complex with his family and the shooting occurred in front of the boy’s mother.
“The car just stopped and started firing a weapon, and my mom said she saw [the victim’s] mom and they waited for the ambulance with the little boy and he had three bullet wounds,” Olmos told the station.
A description of the shooter was not immediately available Tuesday morning.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Pomona Police Department at (909) 620-2085. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.