Police arrest former bodybuilder after his parents are brutally stabbed

A 55-year-old former bodybuilder was arrested Sunday after he stabbed his parents with a knife inside their home in Saugus a day earlier, according to police.
Gregory Brunson, who authorities say is a transient, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after deputies found him in the hills near Bouquet Canyon and Plum Canyon roads about 1 p.m. He is being held in lieu of $2-million bail, according to Los Angeles County jail records.
Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies had been looking for Brunson for roughly 16 hours following a stabbing at a home in the 28000 block of Oaklar Drive. Deputies launched their investigation after receiving a call about 9 p.m. Saturday about a person bleeding.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Shirley Miller told KTLA that Brunson attacked the man and woman sometime Saturday evening, but it wasn’t discovered until the couple’s grandson arrived at the home and found his grandmother wounded.
He carried her out of the house and sought help. Deputies found the woman’s husband severely wounded inside. Both are in their late 70s. The couple are expected to survive their injuries after undergoing surgery, authorities said.
Miller said Brunson arrived at the home without notice, broke in and viciously attacked his parents. The violence was so brutal that the large kitchen knife used in the stabbing broke in the midst of the assault, she said.