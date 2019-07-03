Car plows into a South L.A. apartment, killing 1 and injuring 3

A woman was killed and three others — including a child — were injured when a car crashed into a four-story apartment building and caught fire in South Los Angeles early Wednesday.
A white sedan crashed into the corner of the building about 5 a.m. in the 8700 block of Main Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Firefighters quickly put out the blaze with a dry chem extinguisher to protect the driver and passenger, who were still in the car. It is not clear what caused the crash.
The driver, a 59-year-old woman, and a 55-year-old man who was in the passenger seat were taken to a hospital in critical condition. A 45-year-old woman who was inside the building was pronounced dead at the scene. A 4-year-old was taken to a hospital in fair condition, according to fire officials.