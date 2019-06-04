An L.A. City Council seat is up for grabs in the San Fernando Valley

In Chatsworth, Porter Ranch and other northwestern parts of the San Fernando Valley, voters are headed to the polls Tuesday to decide who should fill a coveted seat on the Los Angeles City Council.
Fifteen candidates are vying for the job after former councilman Mitchell Englander stepped down last year to take a job with a sports and entertainment firm. With so many candidates splitting the vote, Tuesday’s election is widely expected to trigger an August runoff between the top two finishers.
The eventual winner will represent a Valley council district that is more suburban in feel than much of Los Angeles. Homelessness has become a simmering issue in the race, underscoring deep divisions over how to confront the problem. The Aliso Canyon methane disaster, which displaced thousands in Porter Ranch, has also reverberated through the spring campaign.
For Democrats, the nonpartisan race nonetheless represents a chance to claim a council seat long held by Republicans. Many candidates are also pushing to end the long pattern of electing the top aide to the previous councilman — a City Hall dynasty that would lead next to John Lee, a former Englander aide widely seen as a frontrunner in the race.
Lee, who has touted his long experience in the council district and numerous endorsements, has been the top fundraiser in the campaign.
IBEW Local 18, the union that represents Department of Water and Power workers, has also sponsored an independent expenditure committee that has spent tens of thousands of dollars promoting his candidacy.
But his frontrunner status has also made him a target: Lee has faced campaign attacks for his closeness to City Hall and over harassment allegations that led to a $75,000 settlement paid out by the city. Lee denied the harassment claims and has stressed that he was dismissed as a defendant in the civil case.
Many of the sharpest barbs have come from Frank Ferry, a former Santa Clarita councilman running for the seat, who bolstered his campaign coffers by loaning himself roughly $200,000 and sent out mailers targeting Lee.
But Ferry, a retired educator, has raised relatively little from other donors, according to the last available reports.
Other formidable fundraisers in the race have included Scott Abrams, who works as district director to U.S. Rep. Brad Sherman (D-Northridge); nonprofit executive Stella Maloyan, whose candidacy has been bolstered by independent spending by the hotel workers union; attorney and former airport commissioner Jeff Daar; Jack Kayajian, an administrator in the L.A. city attorney's office; and sustainability educator Loraine Lundquist, who has also benefited from independent spending by environmental groups.
The City Council seat is currently filled by Greig Smith, a former councilman who was appointed on an interim basis after Englander stepped down.