Felicity Huffman out on bail, Lori Loughlin faces charges today in admissions scandal

On Tuesday afternoon, Huffman made a brief court appearance in Los Angeles. She answered “yes” to several questions from the federal magistrate, including whether she understood the charges against her. She was seated in a glassed-off area with several other defendants. Her husband, actor William H. Macy, sat in court as the magistrate ordered her free on $250,000 bail. She was finally released from custody late Tuesday, exiting the courthouse to throngs of reporters.