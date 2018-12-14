Woman charged with murder, teen arrested in death of newborn infant left in box near Corona freeway

A 22-year-old woman is facing a murder charge in the death of a baby girl who authorities said she gave birth to and then left in a cardboard box near a freeway in Corona nearly five months ago.
Police detectives arrested Shawna Andritch, of Corona, last week and a 17-year-old boy on Wednesday in connection with the child’s death. The teen’s name was not released by authorities because he is a minor. It is not clear whether he has been charged or if he is the baby’s father.
The case of what happened to the infant known as Baby Jane Doe has been a mystery to authorities. The girl’s body, which was wrapped in a striped and floral-pattered T-shirt and placed inside a box, was discovered July 27 in the area of Cajalco Road and the 15 Freeway, said Sgt. Chad Fountain of the Corona Police Department.
The baby was about a day old when she was left less than a mile from a fire station, Fountain said, adding that the location is a safe-surrender site where a parent can drop off an infant within 72 hours of the child’s birth with no questions asked.
“That makes it worse in our eyes,” Fountain said. “It didn’t need to happen.”
On Dec. 6, police, firefighters and community members buried the baby at Sunnyslope Cemetery in Corona. A local shop donated flowers, a detective’s family purchased a dress for the baby to be buried in and police and fire unions chipped in to cover funeral expenses, Fountain said.
After the funeral, detectives received a tip from individuals about the case. The information they provided led investigators to identify Andritch and the teen as possibly being involved. Detectives met with them the next day and arrested the pair based on statements they made during the interview.
Fountain said officials could not determine how the baby died during an autopsy.
Andritch is being held in lieu of $1 million bail and is expected to be arraigned Dec. 20.