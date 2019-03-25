Multi-vehicle crashes kill person, horse and badly injure a toddler over the weekend

A 21-month-old child remained in critical condition Monday after three separate car crashes Saturday involving at least 30 vehicles on the Grapevine stretch of the 5 Freeway, authorities said.
A separate multi-vehicle crash on the 10 Freeway in Claremont on Sunday left one person dead, authorities said.
A horse that was traveling in a trailer died in one of the Grapevine wrecks, authorities said.
The pileups started at 2:43 p.m. Saturday near Gorman while the area was covered in dense fog, California Highway Patrol spokesman Richard Anthes said.
“It happened really quickly,” he said. “One person slowed down. The people behind them didn’t slow down.
“There were at least three different sets of crashes,” he said.
Pictures and videos posted on Twitter showed two vehicles on fire and at least a dozen cars severely damaged. Several ambulances and firetrucks were dispatched to the scene.
More than two dozen people suffered injuries, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. About a dozen people were transported to hospitals, and one person was in critical condition. The toddler was taken by helicopter to Northridge Hospital Medical Center.
In a separate crash on the 10 Freeway in Claremont, a person was killed early Sunday after a Dodge Charger that was speeding in the carpool lane rear-ended a Toyota Camry, the CHP said in a statement. The Camry had slowed in a temporary construction zone, and the initial crash set off a series of collisions involving 15 vehicles.