Fire officials investigate blaze at commercial building south of downtown Los Angeles

A fire ripped through a commercial building in the Central Alameda area south of downtown Los Angeles early Friday, triggering a large response from city firefighters.
The fire was reported about 5:30 a.m. at 1842 E. 41st Place, just steps from the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. The roof of the building partially collapsed shortly after 6 a.m. as about 100 firefighters battled the blaze, according to fire officials.
Power lines in the area caused electrical hazards for fire crews as they doused flames from several angles, officials said. Video from the scene showed a firefighter on a ladder towering over the building, blasting water toward its center, which was fully engulfed.
It took crews about 90 minutes to knock down the fire. Firefighters will remain at the scene for several hours to extinguish hot spots while arson investigators scour the building, authorities said.
No injuries were immediately reported, and the cause of the fire has not been determined.