Eighth-grader brought edible marijuana to L.A. charter school, officials say

An eighth-grade student brought marijuana edibles to school Tuesday and shared them with several classmates, prompting a call to paramedics to check the students’ health, officials said.
First responders with the Los Angeles Fire Department checked about seven students at Endeavor College Preparatory Charter School, 1263 S. Soto St., and found none of them had any symptoms related to eating the edible, including an altered state of mind. None of the students were taken to the hospital.
“The students and their parents have been very cooperative in the investigation,” Ted Morris, the school’s executive director, said in a statement. “We are still gathering information about what occurred. We’re proud of how quickly our staff responded for the safety of our students.”
No further details were provided by LAFD or the school.
Endeavor College Prep is a kindergarten through eighth grade charter school serving children from the neighborhoods of Boyle Heights, Lincoln Heights and surrounding Eastside communities, according to the school’s website.