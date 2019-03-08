Escaped inmate captured after being found in San Bernardino home

A Rancho Cucamonga inmate who escaped from jail Thursday afternoon was found early Friday morning, authorities said.
Mario Abraham Tafoya, 19, escaped the West Valley Detention Center about 3:20 p.m. and was last seen running northeast near Etiwanda Avenue and 6th Street, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said.
He was found at 5:30 a.m. Friday in a San Bernardino home after deputies got a tip about his whereabouts.
Authorities surrounded the house, and Tafoya was arrested without incident, sheriff’s officials said.
Tafoya had been arrested in January on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and evading police. He will be returned to the West Valley Detention Center and booked on additional charges connected with the escape, authorities said.
Times staff writer Alene Tchekmedyian contributed to this report.