Suspect in fatal San Diego beating also rushed Taylor Swift concert stage two years ago

A 29-year-old man who was booked into jail Monday on suspicion of beating a man to death in San Diego’s Old Town earlier this month was placed on probation two years ago for rushing onto the stage at a Taylor Swift concert and fighting with security guards, officials said.
Christian Ewing is suspected of attacking 57-year-old Gregory Freeman on Dec. 5 about 5 p.m., leaving him gravely injured on Rosecrans Street near Pacific Highway and Interstate 5, said San Diego police Lt. Anthony Dupree.
Witnesses saw Ewing use an object to repeatedly hit Freeman, who was on the ground at the time, Dupree said.
The victim was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries on Dec. 8.
Ewing was initially arrested on Friday for a parole violation, Dupree said. He was rebooked on suspicion of murder Monday.
On Aug. 29, 2015, Ewing sneaked into Swift’s sold-out show at San Diego’s Petco Park without a ticket. He then made his way onto the field where he was noticed by two of the pop star’s security guards.
They told Ewing that he wasn’t allowed on the field and were detaining him until they could turn him over to stadium security when Ewing escaped.
He jumped on the stage during Swift’s performance and was tackled by four security guards, one of whom suffered a broken rib during the scuffle. Swift kept singing as Ewing was taken into custody behind her.
Ewing underwent a psychological evaluation and spent several months at Patton State Hospital before he was deemed mentally competent to stand trial. He later pleaded guilty to a felony charge of assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury and a misdemeanor charge of resisting an executive officer.
At his sentencing hearing in March 2017, Ewing was placed on probation for two years, to be overseen by the Probation Department’s mentally ill offender unit.
Ewing was also ordered to stay 100 yards away from the security guard he injured, Swift and any venue where she’s performing.
Investigators asked that anyone with information about the Old Town killing to call police at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (888) 580-8472.