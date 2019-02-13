L.A. fugitive on FBI's Ten Most Wanted list is killed in North Carolina

A man who was placed on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted list when he skipped bail following his arrest in connection with a series of sexual assaults in the Los Angeles area was shot and killed by federal agents in North Carolina, authorities said Wednesday.
Greg Alyn Carlson, 47 , was killed in Apex, N.C., at a motel around 6 a.m. Wednesday, said Paul Delacourt, the assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Los Angeles field office.
Carlson was wanted in connection with a break-in and sexual assault in West L.A. in 2017, and DNA evidence had linked him to two prior assaults in Los Angeles and Santa Monica in 2003, police have said.
Carlson was arrested by Los Angeles police in 2017. He fled California after posting bond.
He was subsequently placed on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted list, and last escaped police in Alabama after an “erratic, high-speed pursuit” that was abandoned because of the risk to other motorists and pedestrians.
Delacourt could not immediately comment on the exact location or time of the shooting.