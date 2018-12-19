Fontana man posed online as a girl to get children to send him sexually explicit photos, police say

A Fontana man was arrested on suspicion that he pretended to be a girl on social media and solicited nude photographs from children, police said.
Raul Solis, 28, was detained Monday at his home in the 13000 block of Seville Avenue, the Fontana Police Department said. Officers said they found several electronic storage devices containing child pornography, which they said Solis distributed on social media.
On several sites, including Facebook, Kik, Snapchat, TextMe and WhatsApp, Solis disguised himself as a girl and coerced children to take sexually explicit photographs and videos of themselves and send them to him, authorities said.
Three alleged victims — all of them children — have been identified, but officials think there are many more.
Solis was booked into the West Valley Detention Center and is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail, according to inmate records.
Anyone with information about the case can contact Det. Jeremy Hale at (909) 356-7156 or jhale@fontana.org.