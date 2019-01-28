Body on 10 Freeway near downtown L.A. prompts closure of several lanes

Several lanes on the eastbound 10 Freeway near downtown Los Angeles were closed early Monday after authorities received a report of a body in the roadway.
A motorist called the California Highway Patrol shortly before 5 a.m. about a woman walking on the freeway near the Alameda Street exit, according to the CHP. Minutes later, another driver called to report a person lying in the lanes, the CHP said.
When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a woman’s body in the roadway, authorities said. She was pronounced dead at the scene. It was not clear whether she had been struck by a car.
Three lanes of the freeway and the Alameda Street offramp will be closed until at least 8:30 a.m. as authorities investigate, the CHP said.