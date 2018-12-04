Fiery car crash leaves one dead on 101 Freeway near Van Nuys

A fiery three-car crash has left at least one person dead on the 101 Freeway near Van Nuys, authorities said Tuesday.
The wreck happened at 10:42 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the 101 near the Van Nuys Boulevard exit, according to Officer Juan Galvan, a public information officer for the California Highway Patrol.
It was not immediately clear how the crash occurred, but three vehicles were involved and one had overturned, Galvan said. One of the vehicles also caught fire, according to Galvan, who said it was not clear how many other people may have been hurt at the scene.
The CHP shut down several northbound lanes of the roadway, and the Los Angeles County Fire Department was responding to the scene.
Images from the scene captured by television news helicopters showed a truck on its side with debris littering the roadway.