Small plane crashes at Fullerton Municipal Airport

A small plane has crashed at the Fullerton Municipal Airport, the city’s Police Department confirmed.
The Beechcraft Duke crashed during takeoff from Runway 24, Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor said.
A video taken after the crash showed a plane burning.
It was unclear how many people were on board or whether anyone was injured, police told KTLA-TV Channel 5. The crash was reported about 7:50 p.m.
Fullerton Airport is the only general aviation airport in Orange County and is adjacent to the 5 and 91 freeways.
This story will be updated.