Small plane crashes at Fullerton Municipal Airport

Apr 18, 2019 | 8:40 PM

A small plane has crashed at the Fullerton Municipal Airport, the city’s Police Department confirmed.

The Beechcraft Duke crashed during takeoff from Runway 24, Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor said.

A video taken after the crash showed a plane burning.

It was unclear how many people were on board or whether anyone was injured, police told KTLA-TV Channel 5. The crash was reported about 7:50 p.m.

Fullerton Airport is the only general aviation airport in Orange County and is adjacent to the 5 and 91 freeways.

