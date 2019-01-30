Woman's body is found in Griffith Park in apparent homicide

Authorities opened a homicide investigation Tuesday after a woman’s body was found in Griffith Park, police said.
Park rangers found the woman wrapped in a blanket or sleeping bag in the area of Red Oak and Fern Dell drives about 11 a.m., said Officer Jeffrey Lee of the Los Angeles Police Department.
The woman, believed to be 30 to 40 years old, was not identified.
Los Angeles County coroner’s officials determined that foul play was involved and classified the death as a homicide, Lee said.
It was unclear how or when she died or if she had any visible wounds.