A 12-year-old accidentally shot and killed his twin, police say. Their mother is in custody

The brothers were playing with the weapon in the master bedroom of their house in the 900 block of East Central Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Monday when it discharged, a San Bernardino police representative told KCBS-TV. It was unclear whether the firearm already had bullets in it or if the boys loaded it. While playing, one of the boys pretended to shoot the other, police said. The gun went off, striking the child in his upper body.