‘Ray Donovan’ actor avoids jail time in DUI crash in Burbank

An actor best known for his role on the Showtime series “Ray Donovan” was sentenced to three years of probation Tuesday for driving under the influence of alcohol with his 2-year-old son on his lap in Burbank last year.
Marion “Pooch” Hall, 45, of Sherman Oaks pleaded no contest to driving with a blood-alcohol content over the legal limit of .08% and child endangerment, both misdemeanors, during the court hearing Tuesday as part of a plea deal with prosecutors.
In addition to probation, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge also ordered Hall to complete a three-month residential alcohol treatment program and attend one year of parenting classes. His driver’s license was suspended for six months, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.
Authorities say Hall was driving in Burbank with his son on his lap on Oct. 3, when his car swerved and crashed into a parked vehicle about 7:30 p.m. in the 200 block of North Buena Vista Street.
Witnesses reported seeing the driver of a Chrysler 300 sedan weaving through traffic with a child on his lap. One witness told officers the child was holding onto the steering wheel, Sgt. Derek Green, a spokesman for Burbank police, said at the time.
Green said Hall “displayed obvious signs of alcohol intoxication,” could not perform any field sobriety tests and his blood-alcohol level was three times the legal limit.