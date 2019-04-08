Man held after fatally shooting mother of his child outside Hawthorne police station

A man was arrested Sunday night after shooting and killing the mother of his child during a custody exchange in front of Hawthorne police headquarters, according to officials.
The shooting happened at around 6 p.m. outside the station at 12501 S. Hawthorne Blvd., police Lt. Ti Goetz said. The woman, whose name has not been released, died at the scene.
An officer who heard shots from inside the station rushed outside, spotted the suspect and opened fire, Goetz said. It is unclear whether the suspect was shot as he escaped in a black Chevy pickup truck.
The suspect, whom police did not identify, was arrested at the 4400 block of 134th Street in Hawthorne about 9 p.m., Goetz said.
The couple’s 17-month-old daughter was present at the shooting but was not harmed, police said.