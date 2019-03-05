Rosemead High School coach sexually abused student for years, prosecutors say

A Rosemead High School track coach has been charged with unlawful sexual intercourse and other felonies after authorities said he had a long-term sexual relationship with an underage student at the school.
Fidel Camarena Dominguez, 37, of La Puente was charged Monday with six counts of a lewd act on a child ages 14 or 15, two counts each of oral copulation of a child under 16 and dissuading a witness, as well as one count each of unlawful sexual intercourse and oral copulation of a person under 18, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.
Prosecutors allege Dominguez had a sexual relationship with a teenage girl for several years, beginning in February 2015 when she was 14 and lasting until June 2017.
The alleged victim, now 18, reported the abuse Feb. 22, the San Gabriel Valley Tribune reported. Authorities said Dominguez built a bond with the victim, picked her up on weekends and drove her to his home in La Puente, where the abuse is alleged to have taken place.
Dominguez was arrested Friday by sheriff’s deputies, according to inmate records. He is being held in lieu of $400,000 bail, according to the district attorney’s office. If convicted, Dominguez faces more than 10 years in prison.
Officials with Rosemead High School and the El Monte Union High School District could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.
Dominguez was scheduled for arraignment Tuesday afternoon.