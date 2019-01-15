Homeless man shot and killed in North Hollywood park

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who shot and killed a 34-year-old homeless man at a North Hollywood park Monday morning.
Officers were called to Whitsett Park about 9 a.m., where they found the man lying in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.
The man, who was not named but was identified by police as a known transient who lived in the area, died at the scene.
Homicide detectives canvassed the area for witnesses and evidence. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Dave Peteque at (818) 374-1934.