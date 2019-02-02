Texas police arrest suspects in slaying of 70-year-old woman in Inglewood

Police in Texas arrested two suspects Friday in connection with the Christmas Day shooting death of a 70-year-old woman in Inglewood, officials said.
Donovan Bingaman, 20, and Lizet Martinez, 29, were captured in Odessa, Texas, and are expected to face murder charges in Los Angeles County in the death of Lourdes Padilla, according to a statement issued by the Inglewood Police Department.
Calls to the Inglewood and Odessa police departments seeking further details were not immediately returned.
Inglewood police responded to the shooting at Yukon Avenue and 104th Street about 1 p.m. Christmas Day. Officers found Padilla lying on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. She died three days later.
Police said Padilla was walking on Yukon Avenue when a woman confronted her and tried to take her purse. During the struggle, the woman shot Padilla and then fled the scene.
Last month, Inglewood police identified Bingaman and Martinez as suspects in the slaying. Police in Casa Grande, Ariz., tried to stop the pair Jan. 21, but they were able to escape after a high-speed car chase.
Investigators described Bingaman as a member of the Las Vegas-based Eastside Locos street gang and said the pair were known to frequent California, Nevada and Arizona.
Inglewood police have submitted a case for filing to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office. It was not immediately clear whether murder charges had been filed.