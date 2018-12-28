Police seek woman suspected in fatal shooting of 70-year-old woman on Christmas Day

A 70-year-old woman who was shot during an attempted purse-snatching on Christmas Day died Thursday after spending days at a hospital.
Inglewood police responded to the shooting at Yukon Avenue and 104th Street about 1 p.m. Tuesday. Officers found Lourdes Padilla lying on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.
Police said Padilla was walking on Yukon Avenue when a woman confronted her and tried to take her purse. During the struggle, the woman shot Padilla and then fled the scene in a black four-door 2019 Toyota Yaris IA or Scion IA with yellow paper plates. The paper plate had a “Keyes” or “Longo” Toyota logo, police said.
A friend of Padilla’s family created a GoFundMe page this week to raise money for the woman’s funeral expenses. As of Friday morning, 31 people had donated more than $1,000.
Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find the woman suspected in the shooting. A description of the suspect was not provided. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Det. L. Rodriguez at (310) 412-5124.