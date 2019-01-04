Jogger is attacked by a dog, then bitten by the dog's owner, in the Bay Area

A woman jogging in a Bay Area park was bitten by the owner of a dog who also attacked the jogger, police said.
The jogger was in Anthony Chabot Regional Park in Castro Valley when a dog attacked her about 10:30 a.m. Thursday, and she had to defend herself with pepper spray, the East Bay Regional Park District Police Department said.
The woman later came across the dog’s owner — another woman — who tackled and punched her multiple times, authorities said.
“As the victim attempted to push her assailant off of her,” police said, “she was bitten on her forearm by the female, causing significant wounds.”
Police are searching for the attacker and are asking for the public’s help. She had two dogs with her: a possible Rottweiler mix and a medium-size tan-colored dog, police said.