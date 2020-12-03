Real estate developer pleads guilty in sprawling L.A. campaign money laundering case

A Torrance-based real estate developer pleaded guilty on Thursday to felony conspiracy, closing a major chapter in a campaign money laundering case that covered more than six years’ worth of political contributions to more than half a dozen Los Angeles politicians.

Businessman Samuel Leung, 70, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit campaign money laundering, admitting he took part in a scheme to reimburse campaign donations between January 2009 and February 2015. As part of the proceeding, Superior Court Judge Jose I. Sandoval dismissed a related bribery charge against Leung.

The plea came more than four years after a Times investigation revealed that a sprawling network of people directly or indirectly connected to Leung — more than 100 relatives, co-workers and others — made political donations totaling more than $600,000 while Leung’s apartment project, then known as Sea Breeze, was being reviewed at City Hall. The project was approved in 2015.

The Times went to the homes and workplaces of dozens of donors in 2016 to ask them about their contributions. Among those who agreed to be interviewed, 11 denied making contributions or said they didn’t remember doing so. One Chatsworth resident told The Times she had been reimbursed for at least one of her donations.

The investigation also found that a single house, located on 223rd Street in West Carson, had generated more than $40,000 in political donations from a handful of residents. One person living in the house, a repairman originally from El Salvador, gave 22 donations totaling $20,300 over roughly eight years, according to contribution reports.

More than half went to committees supporting county Supervisor Janice Hahn while she was on the council and pursuing local, state and federal office.

Prosecutors filed charges against Leung in 2018, accusing him and a secretary, Sofia David, of making political donations without revealing that the money either came from him or was reimbursed by him and “others acting at his direction.” State law prohibits donors from making political contributions in the name of another person.

David, who was also charged with conspiracy to commit campaign money laundering, has not been arrested. Prosecutors have described her in recent years as a fugitive.

When the corruption case was originally filed, Leung faced a possible maximum sentence of four years and eight months. On Thursday, he was sentenced to five years’ probation and 500 hours of community service. He also agreed to pay an as-yet-undetermined amount of restitution to the city of Los Angeles.

Leung will put $2.5 million into an escrow account until the city’s Ethics Commission determines the amount that he owes the city, said Daniel Nixon, his attorney. Nixon did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Leung’s apartment project, located in L.A.'s Harbor Gateway neighborhood, was proposed more than a decade ago. It was initially opposed by staffers in the Department of City Planning, and the Planning Commission, made up of appointees of Mayor Eric Garcetti, rejected it outright.

An apartment project in Harbor Gateway was at the heart of a campaign money laundering case against developer Samuel Leung. The project is now built and opened. (Travis Geske / For The Times)

Garcetti and the City Council took steps to overrule the commission’s decision, paving the way for Sea Breeze to be built.

While the project was under review, Leung’s employees, business partners and many others in his orbit made donations to campaigns, office holder accounts and political committees supporting an array of elected officials, including Garcetti, Hahn, and Councilman Joe Buscaino, who represented the Harbor Gateway neighborhood.

Hahn received around about $203,000 in contributions from donors directly or indirectly connected to Leung, much of it while she was serving on the council representing the district where Sea Breeze had been proposed. Buscaino, who replaced Hahn in 2012, received $94,700 in contributions from donors connected to Leung and was a proponent of the project.

A campaign committee that supported Garcetti’s 2013 mayoral bid, but was not controlled by him, received $60,000 from companies and individuals with direct or indirect ties to Leung. Other politicians who received donations from people connected to Leung included council members Jose Huizar and Gil Cedillo — both of whom served on the panel that vets major development projects — and Nury Martinez, who is now council president.

