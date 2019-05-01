Fake gun prompts lockdown at Long Beach City College campus

Long Beach City College’s campus on Pacific Coast Highway was locked down briefly Wednesday morning after authorities received a report of a person with a gun on campus, which turned out to be a false alarm.
Long Beach police responded to the college’s Pacific Coast Campus at 1305 E. Pacific Coast Highway about 10:20 a.m. and the college sent out a text alert warning people to hide.
“Take safe shelter in the nearest room, and lock door. Silence cells, call 911 if you have info about suspect and if safe,” the alert read.
Authorities determined the weapon that was reported was a toy or prop gun. School officials said the shelter in place order was lifted shortly after 11 a.m.