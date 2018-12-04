Armed robbery suspect leads police on high-speed chase in Long Beach area

Police successfully stopped an armed robbery suspect who led officers on a high-speed chase through the Long Beach area Tuesday.

The suspect drove for several miles on freeways and surface streets, weaving in and out of lanes, and at times against oncoming traffic. Shortly after noon, officers successfully performed a PIT maneuver, forcing the fleeing vehicle to a spin out of control and come to a stop, said Greg Kraft, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department.

Video footage of the pursuit showed the vehicle driving from Wilmington onto the 91 Freeway and then onto the 605 Freeway in Long Beach, speeding past traffic in the carpool lane. The driver then exited the freeway onto surface streets in the Lakewood area.

The driver was detained by officers from the LAPD’s Harbor division, Kraft said.