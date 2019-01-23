Remains of a Los Angeles city employee are found in Tennessee

Fourteen months after he was reported missing, the remains of a Los Angeles man were found last week in Memphis, Tenn., authorities said.
Sean Turner, 48, was reported missing on Nov. 19, 2017. His remains were found on Jan. 17 at Fields and Cook roads, according to the Memphis Police Department.
Memphis police did not say how the remains were found or in what circumstances, but in a tweet Tuesday, the Police Department said foul play is suspected. Homicide detectives are investigating.
Turner was visiting Memphis from California and was last seen in a rental car, according to the Police Department. Police found his rental car, a silver Chrysler Pacifica with Florida license plates, on Nov. 14, 2017, and his family reported him missing five days later.
Turner was a heavy equipment operator for the the Los Angeles city Department of Public Works, said spokesman Bruce Whidden. He had been on medical leave since 2017.