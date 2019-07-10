Mackenzie Lueck slaying suspect charged with murder and desecration

A man jailed on suspicion of killing Mackenzie Lueck, who was presumed dead after she was reported missing in Salt Lake City last month, was charged Wednesday with several felonies related to the 23-year-old’s death.
Ayoola Ajayi, 31, is charged with aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping, desecration of a human body and obstruction of justice related to Lueck’s slaying, authorities said. The woman’s remains were found last week.
Lueck, a pre-nursing student from El Segundo who was attending the University of Utah, went missing June 17 after arriving at the Salt Lake City airport following her grandmother’s funeral in Los Angeles.
Investigators think she took a Lyft to a park in North Salt Lake, where she met with Ajayi. Records show he was the last person she communicated with using her cellphone, though he denied having any contact with her, authorities said.
Neighbors reported seeing Ajayi burning something using gasoline in his backyard on June 17 and 18, police said.
Investigators who searched his home found a freshly dug area along with human tissue and personal items belonging to Lueck that had been charred, police said.
Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown said last week that investigators recovered Lueck’s body in Logan Canyon, about 85 miles north of Salt Lake City. Forensic tests confirmed her identity, he said.