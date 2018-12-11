Man dies after being struck by three cars while trying to cross 91 Freeway

A man was killed Monday night after being struck by at least three cars while trying to cross the 91 Freeway near Bellflower, authorities said.
The California Highway Patrol began getting calls about a man walking on the right shoulder of the road at 9:30 p.m. He was trying to cross the eastbound lanes of the 91 when the first car struck him, CHP spokesman Jeremy Tolen said.
The man’s body landed in the carpool lane, where he was struck by at least two more vehicles. Two drivers stopped at the scene, but one fled, Tolen said.
Neither of the two drivers who stopped is facing criminal charges, Tolen said. Authorities are still searching for the third driver, who faces felony hit-and-run charges, and any other drivers who witnessed the incident.
Tolen said a large homeless encampment is located near the freeway, and it’s not uncommon for people to wander onto the road.
“My belief is he is one of the homeless people who lived under the freeway there,” Tolen said of the dead man, who has not been identified.