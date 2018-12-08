Parolee in custody after allegedly raping woman he met on Metro Green Line

A parolee is in custody after he allegedly raped a woman he had just met on the Metro Green Line, El Segundo police said Saturday.
Kerry Frank Lathon, 35, was arrested Friday evening in Gardena by task force officers from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and the U.S. Marshals Service, police said.
The alleged victim said Lathon introduced himself to her about 6 a.m. Sunday on the Metro Green Line near the Redondo Beach Station, police said.
About an hour later, after the pair exited at the Douglas Station in El Segundo, Lathon took the woman to a “secluded stairwell” behind a parking garage in the 2300 block of East Rosecrans Avenue, where he allegedly raped her before fleeing on foot, police said.
Lathon is being held at the El Segundo Police Department on suspicion of rape. Police described Lathon as a transient who is on parole after being convicted of making criminal threats.
El Segundo detectives asked anyone with information about the alleged crime to call them at (310) 524-2216.