Huntington Beach woman missing in Inyo County as search enters fourth day

Authorities are continuing to search for a Huntington Beach woman who went missing four days ago near Grandview Campground in Inyo County.
Sheryl Powell, 60, was reported missing around 2 p.m. Friday in the Ancient Bristlecone Pine Forest area by her husband, who told authorities that Powell took their dog out for a bathroom break while he moved their Jeep at their campsite.
After parking the vehicle, Powell’s husband said he couldn’t find her or their dog and notified law enforcement, the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.
Several agencies — including the California Highway Patrol’s aerial support team, using thermal imaging technology — are participating in the search, which covers land, air and water. Additional resources have been ordered from across the state for Monday’s search, the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Sunday.
Powell’s daughter, Farrah, created a GoFundMe page to support the search effort and had raised more than $22,000 by Monday morning. The woman said donations would help pay for additional rescue personnel and fund helicopter searches if authorities scale back operations.
“So far, the criminal side of the investigation has focused on my dad and on my mom’s friends as suspects, both of which ideas are absurd. My parents have an extremely loving relationship and my dad (who has refused to leave the campsite) is on the verge of breakdown,” Farrah Powell wrote.
The GoFundMe page asks supporters to contact Gov. Gavin Newsom and Inyo County authorities to ask for more funding and search-and-rescue volunteers.
“Thank you so much everyone for the continued support, kind words, and positive energy. … We will never stop searching. Unfortunately on the criminal side of things, there has been very little momentum generated. We plan to hire a private investigator and will use these funds for that in addition to SAR efforts,” a post on the page said late Sunday night.
Sheryl Powell is described as an experienced hiker. She is 5-foot-3 and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Her small black and gray dog, named Miley, has a red leash and is described as a Yorkipoo.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office at (760) 878-0383.