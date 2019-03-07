Advertisement

Happy hour starts early after beer truck crashes on 10 Freeway offramp

Mar 07, 2019 | 8:20 AM
A big-rig crashed early Thursday in West Covina, spilling cases of Modelo Especial beer on a 10 Freeway offramp. (Los Angeles Times)

Happy hour arrived a little early in West Covina on Thursday after a big-rig crash left hundreds of cans of Modelo Especial beer scattered across and under a 10 Freeway overpass.

The driver was attempting to exit the westbound 10 on Grand Avenue about 6:30 a.m. when the truck toppled over onto the side of the road, according to a California Highway Patrol log.

A woman who lives near the freeway and saw the accident from her home called authorities to report the crash, which sent dozens of light-blue Modelo cases streaming across the freeway exit and onto Fairway Lane. Some of the cases opened and beer cans rolled out, according to the CHP.

The log noted that the driver exited the truck and was walking around. No injuries were immediately reported in the crash, except maybe to the beer.
