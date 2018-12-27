Mother, 13-year-old son found dead in Van Nuys apartment

Authorities have launched a homicide investigation after a mother and her 13-year-old son were found dead in their apartment in Van Nuys late Wednesday, police said.
A man called police about 11 p.m. after he discovered the bodies of his 40-year-old wife and teenage son in their apartment in the 13800 block of Oxnard Street when he returned home from work, LAPD Officer Norma Eisenman said.
Eisenman said their bodies appeared to have suffered some type of trauma, possibly gunshot wounds. Authorities are waiting for the coroner to arrive to determine exactly how they died.