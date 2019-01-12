3 die in Northern California murder-suicide

Northern California authorities say two adults and a child have died in a murder-suicide in a rural residence.
The Mendocino County Sheriff's Office said the bodies were found Thursday in the town of Willits and evidence indicates 32-year-old Krissy Orbon and her 8-year-old son Damian Wilkins were shot with a rifle by the boy's father and Orbon's former partner.
The 49-year-old man then killed himself. His name has not been released.
Sheriff's Capt. Greg Van Patten said detectives believe the relationship ended about a month ago.
The weapon used was stolen from a neighbor's house.
The deaths were discovered when the neighbor went to the home and no one answered the door. The neighbor looked through a window, saw a large amount of blood on the floor and called authorities.