L.A. Fashion District business owners sentenced to federal prison in money laundering scheme

The owners of a downtown Los Angeles Fashion District company were sentenced Tuesday to federal prison for hiding nearly $3.2 million that came from drug traffickers in a money laundering scheme.
Morad and Hersel Neman, owners of Pacific Eurotex Corp., pleaded guilty in December 2017 to money laundering and failing to report millions in income as part of their participation in the “Black Market Peso Exchange,” a scheme that allows drug traffickers to convert U.S. dollars to pesos through American businesses.
Morad Neman of Westwood was sentenced to two years of federal prison and his brother, Hersel Neman of Beverly Hills, was sentenced to 18 months, the U.S. attorney’s office said. They were each also ordered to six months of home confinement. Morad Neman is jointly liable with the company to forfeit nearly $3.2 million to the government, his brother about $370,000.
The two brothers, a company accountant and Hersel Neman’s brother in law were among several arrested after a 2014 raid of the Fashion District, which was part of a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement investigation.
Between 2012 and 2014, the brothers laundered proceeds from drug deals through their business and hid the cash by failing to report the income in their tax returns, storing the money in a bank account under Hersel Neman’s wife’s name and keeping a separate book to document the illegal cash activity, according to court documents.
In 2014, 1,000 law enforcement officials searched 75 Fashion District locations including Pacific Eurotex Corp. and Q.T. Fashion as part of a crackdown on an illegal scheme that cartels are increasingly relying on to get their profits — from drug sales, kidnappings and other illegal activities — back to Mexico, authorities said.
Federal officials said they believe that the drug organizations have used businesses throughout Los Angeles to convert their vast earnings into pesos, turning the city into a hub for "trade-based money laundering."
Authorities collected $90 million total from those raids, of which $70 million was in cash.
In the peso exchange scheme, a broker arranges for a drug trafficker’s cash to be given to U.S. businesses to ship goods to foreign customers. When the foreign customers sell the goods, the pesos are turned over to the broker, who pays the drug trafficker in the local currency of the foreign country.
According to court documents, Pacific Eurotex received $3.2 million — 40% of its net income— from drug traffickers between 2012 to 2014.
Agents from the Department of Homeland Security warned Hersel Neman and company accountant Alma Villalobos in May 2013 about the money laundering scheme organized by cartels and instructed them to file a form when they received more than $10,000 for each transaction. While an agent was present, Hersel Neman asked Villalobos to make sure the form was filled out.
After that agent’s visit, they received drug proceeds anyway.
Investigators found out after using an undercover agent who acted as though he were delivering narcotics proceeds to the Nemans. According to court documents, the cash deliveries were made in large amounts by individuals unknown to the Nemans and involved tens of thousands of dollars bundled by rubber bands.
“In total, the [undercover agent] delivered $369,935 in narcotics proceeds to Pacific Eurotex, for payment on behalf of goods that Pacific Eurotexsold to customers in Mexico,” the court documents said.
Times staff writer Alene Tchekmedyian contributed to this report.